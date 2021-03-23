Previous
Next
Burned tree by gosia
Photo 440

Burned tree

I tried to attempt a horizontal panorama as it is pretty tricky to take a photo of the entire tree. The fire in January'19 reached the top branches of that tree ( around 40 meters high )
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing how it survived the fires ! You did well to capture the whole tree !
March 24th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
great POV
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise