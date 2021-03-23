Sign up
Photo 440
Burned tree
I tried to attempt a horizontal panorama as it is pretty tricky to take a photo of the entire tree. The fire in January'19 reached the top branches of that tree ( around 40 meters high )
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1644
photos
79
followers
85
following
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
22nd March 2021 2:42pm
Tags
tree
,
fire
,
panaroma
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing how it survived the fires ! You did well to capture the whole tree !
March 24th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
great POV
March 24th, 2021
