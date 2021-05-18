Sign up
Photo 496
Cottesloe Beach
It is a one of the most popular places in Perth and May is still a good month to swim in the sunny day.
18th May 2021
18th May 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st May 2021 1:01pm
beach
,
perth
,
swim
Hazel
ace
I'm there, in the sea. I wish!
June 1st, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
looks lovely
June 1st, 2021
