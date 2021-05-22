Sign up
Warm night in Perth
with the view on the City from the Kings Park
22nd May 2021
22nd May 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1704
photos
80
followers
83
following
136% complete
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th May 2021 8:39pm
night
wa
citylights
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely night scene
June 4th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful evening scene!!!
June 4th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
a very lovely picture
June 4th, 2021
