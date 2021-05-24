Sign up
Photo 502
Bouldering
While in Perth, my son took me to the indoor bouldering gym. It was interesting to watch these young people testing their abilities. I learned you need to stick to one colour of the "rock" on your path to the top. But no, I was only watching.
24th May 2021
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Tags
sport
bouldering
Krista Marson
ace
I am no good at doing that!
June 5th, 2021
