Bouldering by gosia
Bouldering

While in Perth, my son took me to the indoor bouldering gym. It was interesting to watch these young people testing their abilities. I learned you need to stick to one colour of the "rock" on your path to the top. But no, I was only watching.
24th May 2021 24th May 21

Gosia

Krista Marson ace
I am no good at doing that!
June 5th, 2021  
