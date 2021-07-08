Sign up
Photo 546
Frosty ferns
I found them pretty.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
2
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1750
photos
80
followers
82
following
149% complete
View this month »
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
fauna
,
tasmania
Babs
ace
Wow this looks chilly.
July 11th, 2021
Annie D
ace
The patterns in those fronds with the frost - wow!
July 11th, 2021
