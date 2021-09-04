Sign up
Photo 574
Eagles affair
The first eagle spotted a pray, landed and looked around... Other birds have also spotted it and landed close by but flew off soon after. The first eagle clearly claimed his pray.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
action
,
eagles
