Eagles affair by gosia
Photo 574

Eagles affair

The first eagle spotted a pray, landed and looked around... Other birds have also spotted it and landed close by but flew off soon after. The first eagle clearly claimed his pray.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
