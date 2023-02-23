Previous
Suburban park by gosia
Photo 772

Suburban park

It is pretty hot in Perth and summers here are long but the suburban parks are staying green and fresh. They seem to be a salvation for people to leave home at least for the morning and evening walk.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Gosia

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view!
February 28th, 2023  
