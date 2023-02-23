Sign up
Photo 772
Suburban park
It is pretty hot in Perth and summers here are long but the suburban parks are staying green and fresh. They seem to be a salvation for people to leave home at least for the morning and evening walk.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1976
photos
65
followers
73
following
211% complete
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019-2023
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st February 2023 7:23am
Tags
australia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view!
February 28th, 2023
