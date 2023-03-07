Previous
Rhinoceros sculpture by gosia
Rhinoceros sculpture

This magnificent sculpture is standing at front of the restaurant in South Perth. It was made by the metalwork artist Jordan Sprigg. He used old chains, tools, car parts and sheet metal to built this 700 kilograms rhino.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Gosia

@gosia
Islandgirl
Wow cool sculpture!
March 11th, 2023  
Babs
What an impressive sculpture
March 12th, 2023  
