310 / 365
Yellow#2
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
2003
photos
64
followers
72
following
84% complete
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st February 2023 7:59am
rainbow2023
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous flower and shot, love the detail and colour.
March 16th, 2023
