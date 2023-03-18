Previous
Purple #3 by gosia
313 / 365

Purple #3

Kaniva, town in Victoria, Australia
Sheep Art Trail, celebrating a longstanding sheep and wool growing heritage in the region.
18th March 2023

Gosia

ace
@gosia
