Green#4 by gosia
318 / 365

Green#4

"The Green Cactus", sculpture in Perth CBD, created by Perth born artist James Angus. If you are lost in the City, you can always be found here.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
