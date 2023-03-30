Previous
Next
Green#5 by gosia
325 / 365

Green#5

Palm trees at the foothill of Kings Park. The white structure is the War Memorial.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise