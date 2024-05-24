Sign up
13 / 365
Bucephalus
Bucephalus sculpture based on the one in the movie "The Black Stallion".
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Renée
ace
@gothmom1313
I used to love flickr. I am hoping doing this form of journaling will be a good experience and give me something to do every...
Tags
black
,
horse
,
sculpture
,
bronze
,
stallion
,
black stallion
