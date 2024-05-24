Previous
Bucephalus by gothmom1313
13 / 365

Bucephalus

Bucephalus sculpture based on the one in the movie "The Black Stallion".
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Renée

ace
@gothmom1313
I used to love flickr. I am hoping doing this form of journaling will be a good experience and give me something to do every...
3% complete

