Previous
Me by gothmom1313
25 / 365

Me

This was about 10 years ago at Disneyland. Since then I've gone gray, wrecked my knees, and am missing all of my upper teeth. I hit 50 and things just fell apart 😞
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Renée

ace
@gothmom1313
I used to love Flickr. I used to have a buch of gear but I downsized to my just phone.I am hoping doing this form...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise