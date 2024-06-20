Previous
Stretch by gothmom1313
Stretch

I didn't know what this was all about, then I read that squirrels do this when they're overheated.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Renée

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I think a lot of squirrels are doing this now!
June 22nd, 2024  
