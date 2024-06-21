Sign up
42 / 365
42 / 365
Big Blue
A rare treat for me, I have only seen one other blue Jay in my yard before! 💙
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Renée
ace
@gothmom1313
I used to love Flickr. I used to have a buch of gear but I downsized to my just phone.I am hoping doing this form...
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st June 2024 1:01pm
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
texas
,
mailbox
,
colorful
,
jay
,
san antonio
,
blue jay
