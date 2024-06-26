Previous
Graduation by gothmom1313
47 / 365

Graduation

I meant to post this on the 22nd for my 34th anniversary. I was so young! High school education, the only degree I ever got. My husband has a masters and my son has a bachelor's. The rest of my education is ongoing in the School of Life.
26th June 2024

Renée

Photo Details

