52 / 365
Red Vinyl
I got a surprise today-I opened my package and found that they had shipped the red vinyl limited edition!
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Renée
@gothmom1313
14% complete
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
2nd July 2024 1:46pm
Tags
red
record
vinyl
marianas trench
