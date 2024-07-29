Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
I've Been Sick 😫
Covid and pulled shoulder that makes my arm numb
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Renée
ace
@gothmom1313
I take pictures ❤️
View this month »
73
365
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th July 2024 4:57am
Tags
sick
,
pulled
,
pain
,
muscle
,
covid
,
😢
,
😭
