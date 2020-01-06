Previous
Kind Neighbour by gq
Photo 770

Kind Neighbour

This man has cleaned my snowy driveway three times this week. I appreciate it so very much.
My husband used to do this for the people on our street but it seems like it has been turned over to him now that DQ is not here now.
