Kind Neighbour
This man has cleaned my snowy driveway three times this week. I appreciate it so very much.
My husband used to do this for the people on our street but it seems like it has been turned over to him now that DQ is not here now.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
6th January 2020 4:13pm
Tags
snow
,
quad
,
winter
,
kind
,
january
,
helping
,
plow
