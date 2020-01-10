Sign up
Photo 773
My Snowy Yard
yes, we did get more snow.
soft and white.
my neighbour cleaned my driveway again.
I stayed home today.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
photogq
@gq
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX7
Taken
10th January 2020 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
outside
,
winter
,
yard
,
january
