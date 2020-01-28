Sign up
Photo 777
A Little Cleaning
Oh to be flexible like this.
What a duck.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
photogq
@gq
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
winter
,
duck
,
male
,
marsh
,
mallard
,
january
Jean
ace
Beautiful! Love the detail
January 30th, 2020
