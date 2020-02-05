Previous
Winter Again by gq
Winter Again

While we were helping to move furniture out of a condo it snowed once again without let up.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

photogq

@gq
Lynda McG ace
Love it! Fav
February 10th, 2020  
Hazel ace
A beautiful shot!
February 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What a gorgeous snow scene.
February 10th, 2020  
