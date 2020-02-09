Sign up
Photo 781
Cake
My friend and her family just got back home after spending a few days with her dad in the hospital for his last hours.
It was good to be able to take them some soup and this sweet cake this evening.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
photogq
@gq
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2 XL
Taken
9th February 2020 4:40pm
cake
heart
Lynda McG
ace
How Lovely!
February 10th, 2020
