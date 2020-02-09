Previous
Cake by gq
Photo 781

Cake

My friend and her family just got back home after spending a few days with her dad in the hospital for his last hours.
It was good to be able to take them some soup and this sweet cake this evening.
Lynda McG ace
How Lovely!
February 10th, 2020  
