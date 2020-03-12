Previous
Next
Young Elk by gq
Photo 794

Young Elk

I was so surprised to see a small bunch of elk walking along the road where I was driving. I was looking for birds but this bunch were wonderful to see. I think I frightened them though... sorry.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

photogq

@gq
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise