Sunset at the Lake by gq
Photo 800

Sunset at the Lake

I took a little drive and ended up down by the lake. Others were there and I stayed in my truck most of the time. It was so nice to watch the sun setting and the colours grow.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

photogq

@gq
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely sunset image. Stay safe!
March 23rd, 2020  
