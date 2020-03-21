Previous
I Coloured!! by gq
I Coloured!!

On Sabbath afternoon, I took time to actually colour for the first time in a long long time.
It was fun until the lines between everything... then I started to get impatient, but stuck with it and got it done.
photogq

@gq
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely. I would have had trouble with those Everything lines too!
March 23rd, 2020  
