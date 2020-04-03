Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 809
Bowl of Berries
Vivid red with green stems... delicious.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
2
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
3rd April 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
eat
,
bowl
,
spring
,
strawberries
,
april
Showers
я бы съел :)
April 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
We will have strawberry shortcake for Easter. These are lovely.
April 10th, 2020
