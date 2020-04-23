Sign up
Photo 826
Violets in Bubbles
love doing this but this time instead of fruit I picked some violets from the back yard to put in the bubbles. so sweet smelling.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
photogq
@gq
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
23rd April 2020 6:14pm
Tags
purple
water
flowers
spring
bubbles
violets
perrier
april.
FBailey
ace
Such a pretty result
April 24th, 2020
Margo
ace
so pretty
April 24th, 2020
