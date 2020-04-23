Previous
Violets in Bubbles by gq
Violets in Bubbles

love doing this but this time instead of fruit I picked some violets from the back yard to put in the bubbles. so sweet smelling.
photogq

@gq
FBailey ace
Such a pretty result
April 24th, 2020  
Margo ace
so pretty
April 24th, 2020  
