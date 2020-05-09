Sign up
Photo 841
Stone Find
I like finding a stone.
Have you found some? It is fun just to snap a picture and leave it for the next person.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
photogq
@gq
841
photos
116
followers
184
following
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Tags
stone
,
spring
,
s
,
ladybug
,
painted
,
saying
