Photo 865
Northern Shoveler Pair
They swooped in and landed not far from me. Their larger bills told me they were not typical for me to see.
They were so pretty swimming about together.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
4th June 2020 7:21pm
Tags
nature
,
ducks
,
spring
,
creek
,
june
,
northern
,
pair
,
shoveler
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful.
June 5th, 2020
