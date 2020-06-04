Previous
Northern Shoveler Pair by gq
Photo 865

Northern Shoveler Pair

They swooped in and landed not far from me. Their larger bills told me they were not typical for me to see.
They were so pretty swimming about together.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

photogq

@gq
Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful.
June 5th, 2020  
