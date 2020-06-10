Previous
Next
Friendly Bull by gq
Photo 871

Friendly Bull

Bull or Me?
I had to decide.
The bull won.
Isn't he cute?
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

photogq

@gq
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise