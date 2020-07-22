Sign up
Photo 913
Star Mural
On a store.
I love finding these.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
photogq
@gq
914
photos
119
followers
187
following
Tags
mural
summer
ottawa
july
Wendy
ace
You are certainly getting to know Ottawa and all the prime places for the murals!
A fun shot!
July 24th, 2020
A fun shot!