Back of My Little Camera

I went to a lovely wild flower garden. I wished Wendy would have been with me.

The birds were all around and the butterflies and bees flew around the flowers. The senior ladies who clean their portion of the garden on Friday finished during the time I was there and some were glad to talk a d tell me about the place.

I certainly want to go back.

Wish I could be sharing from my canon or Lumix but for now it is cell phone pics. The time was short today as my daughter just had bloodwork and fluids given.