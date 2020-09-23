Previous
Next
Cherry Chair by gq
Photo 949

Cherry Chair

Because they had to cancel Art Walk this month they gave out 45 chairs to 45 local artists to paint in their style.
I have found 11 of them and hope to find them all.
I really liked this cherry chair.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

photogq

@gq
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is wonderful. Such a pretty design.
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise