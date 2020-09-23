Sign up
Cherry Chair
Because they had to cancel Art Walk this month they gave out 45 chairs to 45 local artists to paint in their style.
I have found 11 of them and hope to find them all.
I really liked this cherry chair.
23rd September 2020
Lou Ann
This is wonderful. Such a pretty design.
September 25th, 2020
