Half Mast

A teacher who used to teach at this school died last Friday and his funeral was today. The teachers all came out to line up when the hearse pulled in to the parking lot. The flag was at half mast and the sign had good words about him. During Covid only 50 can be in a gathering here and so it was mostly his wife, young son and young daughter and others in the family plus a few friends were able to be there. It was a very sobering to see his last visit to the school this way. He is the same age as my daughter who is in hospital at this time. This family was very thoughtful and kind to me and my family during our loss of husband/ father and grandfather 2.5 years ago.