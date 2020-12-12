Previous
Next
Little Outdoor Tree by gq
Photo 1006

Little Outdoor Tree

Out of focus as of my choice... I love the look with the snow.
The little birds look a bit like hearts.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

photogq

@gq
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
I like it. Soft and dreamy.
December 30th, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely!
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise