Previous
Next
A Boot for My Dad by gq
Photo 1209

A Boot for My Dad

He is only 98.5 years old and sustained an injury to his ankle.
Poor guy...
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

photogq

@gq
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
oh dear !
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise