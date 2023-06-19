Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1209
A Boot for My Dad
He is only 98.5 years old and sustained an injury to his ankle.
Poor guy...
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
photogq
@gq
1218
photos
86
followers
150
following
333% complete
View this month »
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th June 2023 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
injury
,
dad
,
ankle
,
boot
Phil Howcroft
ace
oh dear !
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close