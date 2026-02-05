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Sweetest Kitty by gq
Photo 1352

Sweetest Kitty

My friend who is about 92 adopted this kitty a few years ago and they are so good for each other...and me when I come visit.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

photogq

@gq
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