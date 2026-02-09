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Glass Heart by gq
Photo 1354

Glass Heart

It is amazing how many items a house can hold.
I have gotten rid of sooooo many things but still have soooooo many things.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

photogq

@gq
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