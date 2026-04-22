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Photo 1384
Heart for Me
She blew her warm breath on the mirror then drew a heart ❤️.
I loved that.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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photogq
@gq
1386
photos
65
followers
123
following
379% complete
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
22nd April 2026 8:07am
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mirror
,
hand
,
morning
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heart
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