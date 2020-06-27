Previous
Next
Raindrops on the ivy leaves. by grace55
Photo 1601

Raindrops on the ivy leaves.

After two sweltering dry days the rain and cool weather is very welcome here.
The plants look quenched.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise