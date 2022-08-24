Previous
Rishton Arms.
Rishton Arms.

This old Victorian pub situated beside the railway station, is popular with young and old. They can watch football or enjoy live music.There is a little garden at the rear. At a time when many pubs have closed, it is good to see this one thriving.
24th August 2022

grace55

