Previous
Next
A close up of a Peace Lily flower by grace55
Photo 2448

A close up of a Peace Lily flower

The amazing design, when looked at closely, reveals a five pointed star shape.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise