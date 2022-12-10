Previous
The Parish Church, fir tree and houses. by grace55
Photo 2477

The Parish Church, fir tree and houses.

The beautiful, cold and amazing, yet hazardous snow is present, loved and transforming landscapes.
Go carefully.
10th December 2022

grace55

