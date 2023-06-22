Sign up
Previous
Photo 2665
Little cygnet.
Precious little cygnet was exploring the canal and eventually realised the father swan and five cygnets had swum further along. So the cygnet followed straight away, caught up and re joined the others.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
grace55
@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
