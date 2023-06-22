Previous
Little cygnet. by grace55
Photo 2665

Little cygnet.

Precious little cygnet was exploring the canal and eventually realised the father swan and five cygnets had swum further along. So the cygnet followed straight away, caught up and re joined the others.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
730% complete

View this month

Photo Details

