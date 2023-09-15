The centre of a lone sunflower before flowering

Grown from seeds in a packet along with 12 other small seeds. I was uncertain how they would progress. We moved house with the remaining seedlings, some were stalks. I didn't learn how they were eaten, perhaps snails or slugs, but anyway, this dear one has survived rain and heat and my incompetence as a novice gardener. White mould in the big green leaves I sprayed with a mix of 2xtbsns of white vinegar in tap water. It seemed to deter white mould from the top leaves.

I hope to high Heaven if it is meant to progress and manifest a sunflower that it grows organically and well. It fell over today in the strong wind. First fall and I felt thrown. I have mothered this sunflower for weeks! I wait and hope.