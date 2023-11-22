Previous
Hunter and Holly. by grace55
Hunter and Holly.

Arthur passed on 29.06.22. After 11 years he had become a treasured feline companion and we missed him. Then in July this year we moved to a lovely house with a garden. Today we brought home two timid rescue cats, Hunter and his sister Holly. They are a year old and microchipped, neutered and vaxed They had been found wandering about in Blackburn near a food factory. They had 2 short term foster carers but we hope to be their forever cat parents.Both of them are hiding so the photo quality is not great, being from a distance.
