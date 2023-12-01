Previous
LED candle of Hope. by grace55
LED candle of Hope.

Now that we have two lively cats LED candles are safer.
1st December 2023

grace55

I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
