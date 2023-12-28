Previous
Photos from a neighbourhood walk. by grace55
Photo 2843

Photos from a neighbourhood walk.

We have had torrential rain showers so when this sunny interlude came,mI was out there to get some shots. My favourite cat Tabby, was suddenly swirling past me and looking at the Canada Geese. It was windy and too cold to stand about for long.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
